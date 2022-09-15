Fortress Lending (FTS) Trading 60.3% Lower Over Last Week

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Fortress Lending coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortress Lending has a total market cap of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 490.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.

Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress Lending directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortress Lending should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortress Lending using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

