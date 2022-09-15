Fortress Lending (FTS) Trading 60.3% Lower Over Last Week

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Fortress Lending coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortress Lending has a total market cap of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 490.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.
About Fortress Lending
Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.
Fortress Lending Coin Trading
