Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $10.16 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 981.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,118.56 or 0.10681872 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00836764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035211 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,422,748,540 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

