Frontier Achieves Market Cap of $22.15 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Frontier has a market cap of $22.15 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet.

Frontier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

