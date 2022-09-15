FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Trading 0.4% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.81. 23,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 74,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 627.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,660,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2,062.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 622,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 594,080 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $12,758,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $9,896,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 856.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 273,331 shares during the period.

