FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,211,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,941,358.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $213,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $457,240.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $262,400.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $240,600.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $442.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. The business had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. On average, analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

