FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,295,357 shares in the company, valued at $78,121,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $208,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $445,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $457,240.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $262,400.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $240,600.00.

FTC Solar Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $442.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.33. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. On average, analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 952,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 530,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 520,620 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.