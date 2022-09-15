fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $4.82

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.95. fuboTV shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 111,428 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

fuboTV Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $948.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 95.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 828,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 405,170 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $148,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

