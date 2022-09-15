Fundamenta One Day Trading Volume Tops $230.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $17,878.17 and $230.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 761.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.63 or 0.12472279 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00837142 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021051 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035227 BTC.
Fundamenta Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,105,833 coins and its circulating supply is 2,835,717 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Fundamenta
