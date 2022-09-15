FUNToken (FUN) Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $84.57 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,081.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065077 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00076661 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FUNToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

