Furucombo (COMBO) Price Tops $0.0220 on Exchanges

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $783,503.21 and $88,184.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,558,325 coins. The official website for Furucombo is furucombo.app. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out.”

