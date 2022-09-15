Futureswap Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (FST)

Futureswap (FST) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Futureswap has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Futureswap has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $38,701.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Futureswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Futureswap Coin Profile

Futureswap’s genesis date was December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin. Futureswap’s official website is www.futureswap.com.

Buying and Selling Futureswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futureswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Futureswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

