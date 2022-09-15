FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Issued By KeyCorp

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in ABM Industries by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 1,691.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

