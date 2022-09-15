FY2022 EPS Estimates for Corteva, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Corteva in a report released on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,952,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

