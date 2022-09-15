FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medigus Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Diamond Equity decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medigus in a research report issued on Monday, September 12th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Medigus’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
Shares of MDGS stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Medigus has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.
