FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medigus Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Diamond Equity decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medigus in a research report issued on Monday, September 12th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Medigus’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Medigus Price Performance

Shares of MDGS stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Medigus has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medigus

Medigus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medigus Ltd. ( NASDAQ:MDGS Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

