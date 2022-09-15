FY2022 EPS Estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Cut by Analyst

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Société Générale Société anonyme’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.73%.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance
SCGLY stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
