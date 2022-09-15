FYDcoin (FYD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,054.00

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $691,466.73 and approximately $13,054.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 12% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 626% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.07 or 0.12475533 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,855.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00835644 BTC.
About FYDcoin
FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 626,150,243 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
