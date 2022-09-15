G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.29

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 1257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIII. Barclays cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $768.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

