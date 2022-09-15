Gains Associates (GAINS) Price Reaches $0.12

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Gains Associates coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gains Associates has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Gains Associates has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $99,781.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,751.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00057854 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005481 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00064010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077005 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Gains Associates

Gains Associates is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Gains Associates Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. "

