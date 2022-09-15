Gaj Finance (GAJ) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Gaj Finance has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $13,479.11 and approximately $49.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 437.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.25 or 0.16891658 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00842840 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021157 BTC.
Gaj Finance Coin Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
