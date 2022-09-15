GAMEE Hits Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $692,666.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 616.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.95 or 0.12792013 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00840747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021100 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE launched on March 19th, 2021. GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,712,887 coins. GAMEE’s official website is token.gamee.com. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GAMEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMEE is a gaming platform where users complete game missions, compete in tournaments and earn prizes for their activity. Its vision is to create an entertainment platform accessible to anyone, connecting gamers and game creators to recognize and reward gaming skill, effort and loyalty.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

