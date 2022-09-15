Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Cap Achieves $4.08 Million

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001850 BTC on major exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $37,390.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gameswap

Gameswap was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

