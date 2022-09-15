Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Gamma Communications Price Performance

Shares of GAMCF opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

