Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Gamma Communications Price Performance
Shares of GAMCF opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $13.85.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gamma Communications (GAMCF)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.