Gas (GAS) Reaches One Day Volume of $106.20 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 48.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00017650 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $35.57 million and $106.20 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,030.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.26 or 0.07554699 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00832566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020956 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035225 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.