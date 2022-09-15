Gateley (LON:GTLY) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Gateley Price Performance
Shares of LON:GTLY opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 195.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 203.49. The firm has a market cap of £233.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1,562.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.92. Gateley has a 52-week low of GBX 172.55 ($2.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 262 ($3.17).
About Gateley
