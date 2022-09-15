Gateley (LON:GTLY) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:GTLY opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 195.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 203.49. The firm has a market cap of £233.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1,562.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.92. Gateley has a 52-week low of GBX 172.55 ($2.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 262 ($3.17).

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

