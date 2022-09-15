GateToken (GT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.04 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00021117 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $452.15 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain focused on onchain asset safety and decentralized trading. With a uniquely designed Vault Account, primed for handling abnormal transactions, GateChain presents a clearing mechanism, tackling the challenges of asset theft and private key loss. Decentralized trading and cross-chain transfers will also be supported, alongside other core features. Gatechain 2.0 has built a complete Defi Ecosystem, allowing users to easily explore Defi and experience the hottest products Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GitHub | Medium “

