GCN Coin (GCN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.00

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $30,157.37 and $8.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00025155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00288256 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001252 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002459 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00024003 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply.”

