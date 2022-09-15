Gems (GEM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,267.00

Gems (GEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $137,150.80 and $19,267.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gems has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,861.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00059276 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065145 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00076718 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

