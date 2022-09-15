Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $414.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $414.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC opened at $212.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.33. Generac has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

