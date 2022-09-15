General Electric Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 31,789 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,085 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 141,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,682,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,801,000 after purchasing an additional 168,532 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 267.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.