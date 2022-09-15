Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

