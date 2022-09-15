Genesis Vision Market Cap Achieves $1.01 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1,114.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

