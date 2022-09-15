Gera Coin (GERA) Trading Up 97.1% Over Last Week

Gera Coin (GERA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Gera Coin has traded up 97.1% against the dollar. One Gera Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gera Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $172,895.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 532.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.85 or 0.19180546 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00840955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021054 BTC.

Gera Coin Profile

Gera Coin’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 coins. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gera Coin is geracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Gera Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries.With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gera Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

