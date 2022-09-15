Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) were up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 113,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,031,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,693.61% and a negative return on equity of 90.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 44.6% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 68.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.