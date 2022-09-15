GET Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.45 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (GET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $17.45 million and approximately $194,748.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00007738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,795.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00060921 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012689 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005499 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00064975 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00076740 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

