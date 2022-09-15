Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $297.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.00.

GNGBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cheuvreux downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $18.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. Getinge AB has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $678.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Getinge AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

