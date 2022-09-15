Ghost Trading Up 0.8% This Week (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Ghost has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $369.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,833.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00065119 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00077056 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,512,095 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.