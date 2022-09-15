Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $74.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

