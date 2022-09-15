Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.28. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 339,500 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DNA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
