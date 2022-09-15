Gitcoin Trading 16% Lower This Week (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.29 million and $6.64 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00009775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity. The official website for Gitcoin is gitcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere.GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

