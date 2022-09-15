Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.32

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Industrial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Industrial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Global Industrial by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Global Industrial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,768,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

