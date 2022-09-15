Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,629,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GTLL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Global Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get Global Technologies alerts:

About Global Technologies

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.