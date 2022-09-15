GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $193,239.06 and approximately $82.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,809.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.80 or 0.07581410 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00189565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00287565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00730970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.85 or 0.00599977 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000995 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

