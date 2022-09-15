GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

