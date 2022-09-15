GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.00.

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $85.40 on Thursday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $234.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.77.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.