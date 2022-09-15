GoByte (GBX) Market Cap Tops $62,258.29

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $62,258.29 and approximately $7.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2018. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official website is www.gobyte.network.

GoByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

