goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHMEF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of EHMEF opened at $93.94 on Friday. goeasy has a 1 year low of $72.55 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

