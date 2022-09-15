Goldcoin (GLC) Price Reaches $0.0193 on Exchanges

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $842,531.06 and approximately $358.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00025182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00289114 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001259 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002460 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024348 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

