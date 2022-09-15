Golden Doge (GDOGE) Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Golden Doge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Golden Doge has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golden Doge has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $28,440.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $766.77 or 0.03800482 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00821607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035167 BTC.

Golden Doge Coin Profile

Golden Doge’s genesis date was July 9th, 2021. The official website for Golden Doge is goldendoge.finance. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Doge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

