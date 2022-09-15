Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 432 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,767.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,538,656 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $118.38 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.83.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lear to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

