Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 538 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.53 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.